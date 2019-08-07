Nuno Espirito Santo: Wolves to embrace Europa League challenge

Nuno is confident his Wolves side can rise to the challenge

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo admitted a Europa League trip to Armenia is a tough challenge but one Wolves will embrace.

Wolves continue their first European campaign for 39 years and face a 4,600-mile round trip to play Pyunik in the Europa League third qualifying round, just three days before their Premier League opener at Leicester.

Head coach Nuno admitted the travel logistics would be difficult so close to the start of the season but insisted his side would relish the test.

0:48 Wolves triumphed 2-0 over Crusaders at Molineux in the last round Wolves triumphed 2-0 over Crusaders at Molineux in the last round

He said: "We are here, how can I turn down this challenge?

"It's tough because it's very far, a long flight, but it's a reality.

"It's a challenge for us but we want to embrace it. We are ready and we're going to do our best, that's our philosophy here."

Their last experience of European football before this season was the 1980-81 UEFA Cup, when they lost 3-2 on aggregate to PSV Eindhoven in the first round, and Nuno emphasised what it means to the club to return to the continental stage.

"We are very proud to be back in Europe. Achieving what we did in the Premier League last year is very important, it was huge for the club and the fans.

Defender Jesus Vallejo will travel with the squad with fellow new signing Patrick Cutrone

"New experiences bring you new knowledge and improve you in all aspects - socially, culturally, and in sport. We went to China [for pre-season] and it was enjoyable but a lot of hard work.

"We expect a tough game tomorrow, against good players. The previous round shows in football there are no favourites.

"Now we are ready to do it, and do it well."

The former Porto goalkeeper also confirmed recent signings Patrick Cutrone and Jesus Vallejo would travel with the team, but refused to be drawn on the prospect of any transfers before the deadline on Thursday.

"The market is still open, so let's see."