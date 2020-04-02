Leonardo Campana: Wolves striker reveals coronavirus recovery two weeks after testing positive

Leonardo Campana arrived at Wolves in January from Ecuadorian side Barcelona SC

Wolves forward Leonardo Campana has revealed he tested positive for coronavirus two weeks ago but has now recovered.

The 19-year-old, who arrived at Molineux in January from Barcelona SC on a deal until June 2023, revealed he is now feeling "very good" and will donate money and food for those in need in his native Ecuador.

Nuno Espirito Santo's players are training at home for the foreseeable future as the lockdown continues.

"Two weeks ago I tested positive for COVID-19 but today, thank God, I feel very good," the Ecuador international said in a statement on his Instagram account.

"I was born in a country where solidarity is evident in very difficult moments like this one here. I know that these are very difficult moments but together we can get ahead.

"You can count on my support and my financial contribution via the Campana Foundation, helping various organisations and communities which need our support, to provide food and medicine. Please, stay at home."

The Ecuador forward is the third Premier League personality to test positive for the virus after Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.