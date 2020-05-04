Wolves players to return to training ground May 11

Wolves' players will begin their return to training from Monday May 11

Wolves' first-team players will return to the training ground next week for individual sessions and fitness training.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo, together with players Ruben Neves, Leander Dendoncker, Ruben Vinaigre and Joao Moutinho, are due to report back for training next Monday (May 11).

Strict social distancing measures will be in place and the players will be required to wash their own kit.

Arsenal were the first Premier League club to welcome back members of their first-team squad, on April 27. Their players have been allowed to return to their London Colney training ground, but will continue to train individually in accordance with government health guidelines.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo will also be back at the club's training base in Compton

Tottenham and West Ham have also opened their training grounds with strict conditions in place, while Brighton, Crystal Palace, Sheffield United are expected to return to their various bases this week.

All 20 Premier League clubs remain committed to finishing the current season, but it emerged this will only be possible if eight to 10 neutral venues are used to play the remaining fixtures.

The 'Project Restart' document was top of the agenda in the latest conference call on Friday, while the next meeting is set to take place after the UK government's next review of lockdown measures on Thursday (May 7).

June 12 has been discussed as a potential return date but any final decision will rest with the government and will depend on the next steps in the lockdown.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to outline full details of how the UK will exit lockdown on Sunday, Sky News has learned.