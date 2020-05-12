Wolverhampton News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
  • Sky Bet
  • Super 6
More from Football

Wolves treating Morgan Gibbs-White lockdown breach internally

Last Updated: 12/05/20 3:15pm

A video on Snapchat showed Morgan Gibbs-White at a party
A video on Snapchat showed Morgan Gibbs-White at a party

Wolves said they were aware of their midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White breaking lockdown rules by attending a house party in London and were dealing with it internally.

A now-deleted video was posted on Snapchat showing Gibbs-White, 21, at the party over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Last month, the England U21 international had posted a message urging people to stay indoors and observe the lockdown rules brought in to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

A club spokesman said that Wolves were treating the issue of Gibbs-White's trip to London as an internal matter.

He is not the only Premier League player to breach the lockdown rules.

Morgan Gibbs-White broke lockdown rules
Morgan Gibbs-White broke lockdown rules

Everton's Moise Kean could face club punishement after holding a party at his flat.

Manchester City and England defender Kyle Walker is also facing disciplinary action from his club after reportedly hosting a party involving two sex workers in April.

Also See:

Walker came under further scrutiny last week after travelling to Sheffield to see family members.

The Premier League is currently in talks with clubs and various stakeholders about a possible resumption of play in June. The competition was suspended on March 13.

Join Sky Bet Club and track your progress towards a £5 free Bet

Opt in and bet £25 or more before 23:59 on Sunday. Free bets credited by 7pm on Monday.

Trending

©2020 Sky UK