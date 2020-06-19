Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo admits racism is something he still struggles to accept in society but has great hope the Black Lives Matters movement will bring necessary change.

The death of George Floyd at the hands of the police in Minnesota has sparked a worldwide push for racial equality, which will be echoed by all Premier League clubs and players at matches this weekend.

"Racism is a social problem and it's good to protest," Nuno exclusively told Sky Sports News.

"It's good to make things better and hopefully this will be truly solved by the next generation. I think the new generation is coming and they're going to make a permanent change on racism."

Nuno, who was born on the central African island of Sao Tome before his family moved to Portugal when he was a child, says the potentially watershed moment in the fight for equal rights has been a matter discussed at length by his multicultural playing and backroom staff but his own experiences differ greatly from others in the changing room.

"It's difficult to explain but for me it's when you don't feel something you cannot see. For me, racism doesn't make sense as I don't feel it. Like I say, young generations don't accept it. So that's why they are moving so strongly and expecting a real change."

Nuno, who comes from a mixed race family, insists he can't get his head around how people can still split society based on racial grounds, with true equality coming when we learn to turn off prejudices based on ethnicity.

"I don't see black and white, I see people. It's not about race, it's not about being Hispanic, is not about being African, lives matter. It's not about Black Lives Matter, lives matter. Respect for the human that's next to you it's more important.

"I hope that in the future we can be we can see more diversity in all society. CEOs and managers and players, because it's very difficult for me to explain something that I don't acknowledge as a problem because I don't see things this way. I don't feel it this way"

Nuno thinks football has a "moral obligation" to return and use its "privileged position" to help those greatly affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"There have been very tough moments for everybody. I think as a club has responded really well. First of all, we've taken care of each other and protected each other. Then we've been trying to help the community.

"And we're gonna proceed because, unfortunately, I don't see better times coming. It's up to us as in society we are privileged enough to help the next person."

Wolves players, coaches and staff have spent lockdown calling hundreds of fans to lift spirits and offer support, something Nuno wants the club to continue to as the economic realities kick in even after the pandemic passes.

"The poverty and the troubles of being without money is going to be very, very difficult. Difficult times are coming for us as a society so let's try to stick together and help each other."

The world has changed greatly since Wolves' last game in March and Nuno hopes his club can play a small part in bringing stability and change.

But with the club just two points off fifth - a potential Champions League place this season due to Manchester City's pending European ban - he's also aware Premier League success would also be a wonderful distraction for the Wolves faithful.