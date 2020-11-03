Pedro Neto: Wolves winger signs five-year contract extension

Pedro Neto, who joined Wolves from Lazio last summer, has scored six goals for the club in 52 appearances; "It's been amazing being here. I love being here; the family that we are building, all the club, it's been fantastic for me, so I'm very happy," said the winger

Fill 2 Copy 11 Created with Sketch.

Tuesday 3 November 2020 18:57, UK

Pedro Neto of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace at Molineux on October 30, 2020 in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)
Image: Pedro Neto moved to Wolves from Lazio in August 2019

Wolves winger Pedro Neto has signed a new five-year contract at Molineux.

The 20-year-old Portugal U21 international has scored six goals in 52 appearances for the club since joining from Lazio last summer.

Neto told the club website: "It's been amazing being here. I love being here; the family that we are building, all the club, it's been fantastic for me, so I'm very happy.

Wolves vs Palace highlights 2:59
FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Wolves' win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League

"This new deal shows I'm working very hard and I was expecting it because I worked for it. I always work to improve my game, so it comes with that.

"I work hard every day, so I'm very happy about it, but I will continue to work now.

Trending

"We say that nothing is given to you, so you have to work hard and what I have done in the last year-and-a-half is work hard every day, continue to improve and learn from my team-mates."

Neto exclusive: Wolves star on ambition to be world's best

In a series of exclusive interviews with Sky Sports at the back end of last season, Pedro Neto discusses the challenges faced in his short career, while coaches past and present explain his potential.

Also See:

"I think nobody at the beginning knew what I could do," Neto told Sky Sports. "But I proved to the fans and to the people who watch our games that I can do very good things."

Read the full feature here...

Win £250,000 for free on Tuesday!

Win £250,000 for free on Tuesday!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Tuesday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Watch Live with NOW TV