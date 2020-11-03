Pedro Neto: Wolves winger signs five-year contract extension

Wolves winger Pedro Neto has signed a new five-year contract at Molineux.

The 20-year-old Portugal U21 international has scored six goals in 52 appearances for the club since joining from Lazio last summer.

Neto told the club website: "It's been amazing being here. I love being here; the family that we are building, all the club, it's been fantastic for me, so I'm very happy.

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Wolves' win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League

"This new deal shows I'm working very hard and I was expecting it because I worked for it. I always work to improve my game, so it comes with that.

"I work hard every day, so I'm very happy about it, but I will continue to work now.

"We say that nothing is given to you, so you have to work hard and what I have done in the last year-and-a-half is work hard every day, continue to improve and learn from my team-mates."

In a series of exclusive interviews with Sky Sports at the back end of last season, Pedro Neto discusses the challenges faced in his short career, while coaches past and present explain his potential.

"I think nobody at the beginning knew what I could do," Neto told Sky Sports. "But I proved to the fans and to the people who watch our games that I can do very good things."

