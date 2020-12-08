Raul Jimenez: Wolves striker discharged from hospital and now resting at home

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez has been discharged from hospital and is now resting at home with his family.
The Mexico international needed surgery after a clash of heads with David Luiz in last week's 2-1 win at Arsenal.
Jimenez remained in hospital until Tuesday was discharged with club doctor Matt Perry describing his initial progress as excellent.
Some good news from over the weekend...— Wolves (@Wolves) December 8, 2020
Raul Jimenez has been discharged from hospital and is now resting at home with his family.#FuerzaRaul pic.twitter.com/0kjC54TqXG
Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo said he was "afraid" for the striker following his head injury.
Nuno said: "It was very serious and everyone was afraid, everyone was worried. As the days go by and, knowing he is being taken good care of, we have been able to return to a normal situation."
Support for the introduction of concussion substitutions increased following Jimenez and Luiz's collision with ex-players, managers and coaches also calling for a review on protocols.
Nuno was already supporting plans to introduce concussion substitutes before Jimenez's injury and believes it now has unanimous backing.
He added: "I think it makes sense and I know there are conversations. I speak on a daily basis with Dr Matt Perry and something is going to happen naturally.
"I have no doubts that everyone involved in the game - players, managers, referees and fans - are supportive of the concussion substitution. No doubt about it.
"I think everybody involved in the game is supportive of the concussion substitution because it's something serious."