Nuno Espirito Santo proud of bond with fans as he departs Wolves with a home defeat to Manchester United

Nuno Espirito Santo reflected on the outpouring of support that he received from the Wolves supporters before, during and after his final game in charge.

It had already been revealed that the 2-1 defeat to Manchester United at Molineux on Sunday would be the last game of a four-year reign that has established Wolves in the Premier League.

The result was not the one that supporters had hoped for on their return to the stadium but with Nuno's name chanted for much of the match, the Portuguese felt the love of the fans.

"It has been emotional for all of us since we arrived at the stadium," he said afterwards. "The presence of the fans. It is a special day for all of us but a day of joy. A special day that will stay in our memories forever. I am very thankful to the fans.

"It was a very tough season but the way that the players have worked, the way that the players have reacted to all the circumstances that unfortunately we have had, I only feel proud of our mission.

"Today was the first day at Molineux of the football we love. There is much more football ahead of us so we have to look to the future with a smile."

The day was made extra special by the sight of Raul Jimenez being able to take part in the warm-up for the first time following his fractured skull suffered against Arsenal in November.

"He was not on the team sheet but we decided for him to be on the pitch, touch some ball, feel the atmosphere of Molineux again and for the fans to see a player that they love.

"The more important thing is that we know he is going to compete and play football again. He is the one who is really anxious to do it. Raul is back so it is very good."

3:16 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's win over Wolves

The decision for Wolves to part company with Nuno has been described as mutual consent and he suggested as much - in a manner of speaking - when directly questioned on this after the game.

"We arrived not knowing what we were going to find and we arrived to find a club that since day one has given us all the support. Since day one there has not been one decision that we did not make together. There was dialogue and respect. This will stay forever."

Asked to choose, he opted not to pick out one particular highlight of a reign that saw Wolves win the Championship title, reach Wembley in the FA Cup and play in Europe.

"There is no special highlight. I always like to look at things as a whole. Now we have time to reflect on the four years since we started in the Championship.

"The highlight is that we finish with the same spirit, the same unit, because it is amazing what the players have done since day one. We must really value what we have built."

2:14 Nuno Espirito Santo was given a guard of honour as his Wolves reign ended

But it is the relationship with supporters that appears to have touched him most.

"It means a lot, all the while the respect that we felt. This is the bond that we feel with the city, when we go on the streets. This bond is special and will stay forever.

"The first match at Molineux was against Middlesbrough. It all started there.

"The foundation is there. The commitment is there. I only can see good things [for Wolves in the future].

"What we wanted to build, we achieved. When you want to work with a group of players, first you need to create a really special bond between themselves. With the fans, the club, the city.

"Then, comes the sporting achievement. But the more important thing is the love and respect that we have for one another.

"You don't find out you are going to fall in love with something until you really feel it. Even when things don't go well you have the passion and you are sad with passion.

"This is what we have felt every time we came short, we felt this sadness. It is incredible. We could not expect it but it will stay forever. This is a place that I love.

"It is [not goodbye, it is] a see you soon."