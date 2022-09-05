Diego Costa set for Wolves medical ahead of potential contract offer after Sasa Kalajdzic injury

Diego Costa will undergo a medical with Wolves on Tuesday.

If Costa passes his medical, it is more than likely he will be offered a contract by Wolves as they look to replace new signing Sasa Kalajdzic, who will visit a knee specialist after suffering an ACL injury at the weekend.

Costa is a free agent and Bruno Lage's side are able to complete a deal to sign him outside the transfer window.

Wolves had been looking for a new striker since the start of the summer and thought they found the answer when they brought in Kalajdzic from Stuttgart in a £15.5m deal plus add-ons.

But the Molineux club confirmed in a statement on Sunday that the 6ft 7in striker had picked up his long-term injury during his debut against Southampton, which Wolves won 1-0.

The setback was a double blow for Wolves on Saturday, with Lage losing striker Raul Jimenez to injury in the warm-up, with the Mexican striker having on-and-off injury problems since the start of pre-season this summer.

"Sasa felt a pain in his knee late in the first half against Southampton. Unfortunately, scans reveal an anterior cruciate injury and he will see a knee specialist tomorrow [Monday]," a statement from Wolves read. "We now need to support Sasa in his recovery and further updates will follow.

"Raul's pre-season was interrupted by a knee injury which means that he is still building his resilience and his ability to recover quickly during periods of match congestion.

"It was felt that his body needed a few more days to recover after he felt a pain in his groin during the warm-up and we did not want to put him at increased risk of injury."

What has Costa been doing recently?

Since leaving Chelsea in the summer of 2017, Costa spent three-and-a-half years at Atletico Madrid, scoring 19 goals in 81 matches in all competitions, before his contract was mutually terminated in December 2020.

The forward joined Atletico Mineiro in August 2021 and scored five times in 19 games, but saw his contract terminated in January of this year.

Costa has spent the last eight months away from football but could make a stunning move back to the Premier League should his trial end up being successful.