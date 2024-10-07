Gary O'Neil: Wolves maintain full support for boss despite winless start as club part ways with set-piece coach

Wolves are maintaining their full support for head coach Gary O'Neil, but the Premier League's bottom side have parted ways with set-piece coach Jack Wilson.

Wolves' O'Neil backing comes after he described Saturday's 5-3 defeat at Brentford, which left the club winless in the Premier League this season, as their worst performance since he arrived at Molineux in August 2023.

O'Neil signed a new contract in the summer after an impressive first season at the club and Wolves believe he can turn things around, despite losing six of their opening seven league games.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wolves manager Gary O'Neil reflects on his team's 5-3 loss to Brentford as his team sit bottom of the Premier League table after seven games

Wolves have also conceded 21 times - the most in the division - which has coincided with a change of system playing four at the back, instead of the five they used last season.

However, the club appreciate they have had a challenging opening schedule including defeats against Arsenal, Aston Villa and Liverpool - and they face Manchester City and Brighton immediately after the international break.

Sporting director Matt Hobbs said in an interview to The Telegraph last week that "like all of us, Gary is obviously disappointed with the results and expects more".

Wolves next six fixtures Oct 20: Man City (h) - live on Sky Sports

Oct 26: Brighton (a)

Nov 2: Crystal Palace (h) - live on Sky Sports

Nov 9: Southampton (h)

Nov 23: Fulham (a)

Nov 30: Bournemouth (h)

Hobbs said: "The whole football club has to find ways of supporting Gary and his staff, to find that extra 15 per cent they're looking for.

"There's been individual mistakes and some stuff we would change, but we've played all the big teams and not been tactically outplayed."

Wolves part ways with set-piece coach

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Premier League match between Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers

But there has been a change to O'Neil's staff heading into the October international break, with the club parting ways with set-piece coach Wilson.

Wilson had only joined the club in the summer having previously worked for Manchester City and Brentford - two clubs where he was highly regarded.

Wilson's exit was a joint decision between O'Neil and the club hierarchy, with his appointment not working between both parties as they had hoped.

Wolves have conceded from set pieces in five of their seven Premier League games - including the loss at Brentford - and are yet to score from one.

There are no plans to replace Wilson or bring in another set-piece coach in the short term.

Lemina: Only 'liars and cheaters' blame O'Neil

Image: Wolves captain Mario Lemina gave away a penalty in the defeat at Brentford

Wolves captain Mario Lemina said only "liars and cheaters" would blame O'Neil for their miserable start to the season.

The midfielder, who gave away a penalty in the Brentford loss, admitted the club are on course for relegation unless they can turn things around.

The 31-year-old told BBC Sport: "The way we are playing, the way we are defending right now is going to get us in relegation and we have to be honest about that right now."

He added on O'Neil: "No, Gary is not the problem. He is doing really well. If we say Gary O'Neil is the problem then we are liars and cheaters, because he has given us a lot. A lot of things we didn't have before.

"He has given a chance to a lot of players and now we have to give it back to him, because at the moment we are not giving it back.

"I think the fans really love him as well. Now it is a point of view because of the results, which is understandable."