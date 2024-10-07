Hee-Chan Hwang: Marco Curto given 10-match ban by FIFA for racially abusing Wolves forward

Marco Curto found guilty of racially abusing Wolves' Hee-Chan Hwang in pre-season friendly; Curto was playing for Como and has since joined Cesena, where he will be banned for 10 matches, with five of those suspended for two years; Como insisted incident was "blown out of proportion"

A player who racially abused Wolves forward Hee-Chan Hwang in a pre-season friendly has been given a 10-match ban by FIFA, with five of those matches suspended for two years.

Marco Curto, who was then playing for Como but is now on loan to Italian second-tier side Cesena, was found guilty of abusing Hwang during a friendly match in Marbella in July. The incident resulted in an angry reaction from Hwang's team-mates and a red card to Daniel Podence.

"The player Marco Curto was found responsible for discriminatory behaviour and sanctioned with a 10-match suspension," a spokesperson for football's global governing body has said.

"Serving of half of those matches is suspended for a probation period of two years, and the player is ordered to render community services and undergo training and education with an organisation approved by FIFA."

Image: Marco Curto playing for current club Cesena

Speaking after the ruling, Matt Wild, Wolves' director of football operations and administration, expressed the club's support for the sanctions and reinforced Wolves' stance against discrimination.

"We welcome FIFA's decision to sanction Marco Curto following the discriminatory incident during our pre-season friendly against Como 1907," said Wild. "The suspension issued to the player sends a clear message that racism and discriminatory behaviour will not be tolerated in football or society.

"This outcome highlights FIFA's commitment to ensuring that serious actions have meaningful consequences, and we are encouraged to see the use of sporting sanctions alongside community service and education. Such measures underline the importance of both punishment and education in eradicating discriminatory behaviour from the game we all love.

"We would also like to thank The Football Association for their continued support throughout this process. The collaboration between football's governing bodies is crucial in ensuring that incidents of this nature are dealt with effectively, and that players, staff, and supporters are all protected from discrimination.

"Wolves will always stand firmly against racism and discrimination in any form, and we remain fully committed to creating an environment where everyone feels respected and included."

The South Korea player's national football association contacted FIFA in July to express "serious concerns" about the incident.

Como insisted at the time that the incident had been "blown out of proportion".

Mirwan Suwarso, a spokesperson for the Italian club's owners, said Curto had told the club he had told a fellow defender "ignore (Hwang), he thinks he's Jackie Chan".

"Having spoken to our player at length, we are confident this was in reference to the player's name, and to the constant references of 'Channy' made by his own team-mates on the pitch," Suwarso added.

"As far as our club is concerned our player did not say anything in a derogatory manner.

"We are disappointed that the reaction of certain Wolves players has seen the incident blown out of proportion."