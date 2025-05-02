Wolves boss Vitor Pereira building for the future ahead of clash with Man City and Leonardo Da Vinci-like Pep Guardiola

Vitor Pereira is taking the long-term view with Wolves ahead of his side's Friday Night Football clash with Manchester City.

Wolves are in a rich vein of form with six wins on the bounce as they travel to the Etihad Stadium - live on Sky Sports - to take on a City side aiming to secure Champions League qualification after an indifferent league season.

Pereira signed just an 18-month contract when he succeeded Gary O'Neil earlier this year, but the former Fenerbahce and Corinthians boss insists he is very much planning for the future at Wolves.

Despite speculation over potential departures for the likes of Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri this summer, Pereira is convinced Wolves can continue to build on their recent progress under him, providing he can retain the bulk of his squad.

"We know what we want to achieve. We are creating our idea. Not just short-term, but we want to build in the future," he told Sky Sports News.

"I believe we can compete in this Premier League, which is the best league in the world.

"Of course, to build something strong you cannot lose a lot of players, because if you lose a lot of players we start again from the beginning.

"The identity is there. We know how to play, how to defend, how to attack, if we want to go fast or if we must keep the ball.

Manchester City

Friday 2nd May 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

"We can [of course] improve our quality in possession with different movements. We are trying to put something more in our dynamic, but we cannot lose a lot of players.

"If you lose a lot of players in the next market, it will be a problem because we need to rebuild again. We will see what happens.

"Of course, it's normal - we can lose two or three players, but if you lose 10 it's a problem. But I think we know [this] in the club and they want to build something strong in the future.

"I don't want to play again to avoid relegation, I want to play to have a good team competing in the middle of the table, competing when we play home and away, and competing with the spirit to win."

Man City have looked more like themselves in recent weeks, and have won three on the bounce without star striker Erling Haaland, who will not be ready to return against Wolves.

Pereira is looking forward to locking horns with Pep Guardiola, a coach he regards as a pioneer in the vein of one of history's great artists and innovators, Leonardo Da Vinci.

"To compete for the three points, this is our focus," Perierira said. "Against a manager that is top world-class.

"I used to say he is a Da Vinci in football, because he is someone who creates new ideas and he is not afraid to try, to try and to try, and to try.

"He is someone who looks to the future. He is a special manager.

"Of course, they will have more possession than us. But I believe that it's possible to compete and to create chances to score. Of course, we need to defend well."

