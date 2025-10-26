Vitor Pereira: Wolves boss understands fans’ ‘frustration’ after angry confrontation following Burnley defeat

Vitor Pereira implored Wolves fans to stay behind the team after he clashed with supporters following their 3-2 defeat to Burnley.

Wolves produced a spirited performance and goals from Jorgen Strand Larsen and Marshall Munetsi looked to have secured a draw, but Lyle Foster's last-gasp winner broke Wolves hearts and consigned Pereira's side to defeat.

Boos rang out around Molineux as Wolves' remained the only team without a win in England's top four divisions, and Pereira was greeted with 'sacked in the morning' chants before the furore between squad and supporters.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Wolves' match against Burnley in the Premier League

"We understand the frustration of the people and supporters but what I must say, if we fight united with them, we can win games and compete and achieve our targets - without them, it is impossible," Pereira said in his post-match press conference.

"If we win two or three games in a row, things will change.

"Two months ago they sang my name, because together with the work we did last season, we are competing in the Premier League and not Championship. Now they sing my name to sack me.

"If I was a supporter, I feel proud of my team because they worked and showed the spirit, mentality and ambition to win the game, even losing 2-0 [after 30 minutes]."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Marshall Munetsi equalised for Wolves just before half-time

"If you fight for 90 minutes to win a game and in the last minute when the other team was trying to get a draw, wasting time to finish the game, defending in a low block to defend the result, even if we draw it was not fair.

"We deserved the three points but it's football. I feel proud of my players because they showed in a very difficult moment, the mentality, the team spirit, the organisation to try until the last minute to win the game."

Pereira not worried about his future

Pereira stood firm when asked about his future even after nine games without a win in the Premier League.

He responded: "I'm not worried. It's not about me. It's about the club, the team and the players. My work is to help them to come again mentally strong for the next battle.

Image: Pereira reacts to fans after the defeat to Burnley

"Sometimes we have very difficult moments in our life that we have to suffer. What I saw in the dressing room was a team suffering. They did everything to get more from this game.

"What I said to them was today is a day we need to suffer but tomorrow we need to rise again ready for a fight. This is the mentality of this group. They deserve more than what we are getting in this league.

"I believe a win can change everything and feel today was the day but in the end, it was not. We must be ready to fight again and need our supporters again."

Strand Larsen: We need to accept fans' frustrations

Image: Wolves players speak to fans after the final whistle

Unlike his manager, Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen shared the fans' frustrations and admitted his side hasn't been good enough thus far this season.

"Nothing happened. Sometimes as players you need to accept the fans' frustrations - you need to listen," the Norwegian told Sky Sports.

"I've been in this before. The only way to get out of this is to try and create some kind of connection. I can understand the frustration with me, with my team-mates.

"We're really sad in this moment - we don't have any luck, but at the same time we're not good enough. We almost gave it away in the first half and completely ruined the game.

"We haven't been the same as last year and we're trying to get back there as soon as possible - it was just about listening. Now hopefully we can leave that and try and win the next game."

Carra: Passions are running high

Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher:

"You should always show respect to the supporters by going over, win or lose, but incidents like these are happening more now and all that will happen in a couple of hours is that the players will apologise on social media. Jarrod Bowen did it for West Ham in the Carabao Cup defeat to Wolves. Yes, players should go over but don't stay there too long. Passions are running high for everybody, especially people in the stands and that leads to incidents like this one."