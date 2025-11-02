Wolves sack Vitor Pereira: Gary O'Neil and Rob Edwards of interest as club search for new head coach

Gary O’Neil and Rob Edwards are two managers of interest to Wolves in their search for a successor to Vitor Pereira, who was sacked on Sunday.

O'Neil has already had a previous spell in charge at Molineux. He was appointed head coach in August 2023 and led Wolves to a 14th-placed finish and the FA Cup quarter finals in his first season.

O'Neil was sacked in December 2024 following a poor start to his second season and was replaced by Pereira.

Edwards is in charge of Middlesbrough, who are currently second in the Championship.

Edwards also has his own history with Wolves, having featured more than 100 times for the club during his playing career.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Fulham's match against Wolves in the Premier League

Wolves parted company with Pereira following their 10-game winless start to the Premier League season. They lost 3-0 to Fulham on Saturday.

The loss followed a 4-3 defeat to Chelsea in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Wednesday and left the Midlands club with only two points from their first 10 Premier League games of the season, eight points from safety. No club has ever survived with two or less points at this stage of a Premier League season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the fourth-round Carabao Cup match between Wolves and Chelsea

Pereira's sacking comes only 45 days after he signed a new three-year contract at Wolves despite them being bottom at the time, having lost their first four league games.

Their poor form has continued under the former Porto boss, with Wolves the only winless side in England's top four divisions.

Sky Sports' Adam Bate:

The final image of Vitor Pereira on the pitch as Wolves manager was a damning one. As the away supporters at Craven Cottage chanted for him to be sacked in the morning, there was applause for the Brazil international midfielders Andre and Joao Gomes.

The pair, stood a little apart from the rest, had been dropped to the bench for the 3-0 defeat to Fulham. It was just the latest decision that had left fans bewildered, emblematic of the unravelling under Pereira that sees Wolves rooted to the bottom.

The issues at Molineux, ones that leave them with two points from 10 Premier League games and odds-on favourites for relegation after eight seasons in the top division, undoubtedly run deeper than Pereira. This is a club that has been drifting for too long.

It is the fourth consecutive season in which Wolves will finish the calendar year with a different head coach to the one who had taken the team in pre-season. It is the second season in a row in which they have contrived to win none of their opening 10 games.

Other clubs might cope with such upheaval, able to point to an overarching strategy beyond the coach. It is difficult to make that case for Wolves given that Pereira became so central to their plans, particularly following the exit of sporting director Matt Hobbs.

The appointment of Domenico Teti as director of football, a man Pereira knew from their time together at Al Shabab in Saudi Arabia, had indicated a growing level of control. The failure of this latest personnel change, just 45 days after Pereira had been rewarded with a new three-year contract, reflects badly on chairman Jeff Shi.

Adam Bate examines where it went wrong for the once popular Portuguese coach at Molineux

Writing was on the wall for Pereira with no league win since April

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Vitor Pereira was pulled away after a disagreement with the home fans, post Wolves' loss to Burnley in the Premier League.

Analysis by Sky Sports' Rich Morgan:

I was at Craven Cottage to watch winless Wolves tamely surrender 3-0 to Fulham on Saturday, the club's eighth defeat in their opening 10 Premier League games, a limp display that Vitor Pereira called "the worst" since he replaced Gary O'Neil last December.

"Today I felt my team physically were not in condition, not at the level to face Fulham," was the downbeat Portuguese's honest appraisal of his side's performance in west London. "Tactically with some mistakes, technically we were not there at the best level, we lost a lot of passes."

And it seems those words, coupled with the club having just two points so far, with no side having ever stayed up having picked up two or less points after the first 10 games of a Premier League season, have stung the owners into action.

Pereira was given his marching orders on Sunday morning, just 45 days after signing a new three-year contract at Molineux - reward for keeping the club in the Premier League last season after they had also begun the campaign with no wins in their opening 10 matches to eventually finish in 16th.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

However, following clashes with his own fans following last weekend's dramatic 3-2 home loss to Burnley, the writing appeared to be on the wall for the former Porto head coach and whoever now takes on the role faces an unenviable task trying to keep them in the top flight, with Wolves eight points from safety and without a league win since victory over Leicester City in April.

The stats that damned Pereira

In addition to being bottom of the table with only two points from 10 games, Wolves have scored the joint-fewest goals (seven) and conceded the most (22).

Wolves have gone 14 consecutive league matches without a win for the first time since a run of 15 winless games between February and August 2012.

Wolves are the third side in Premier League history to concede 20 or more goals in their opening 10 games of consecutive seasons (27 in 2024/25, 22 in 2025/26), along with Southampton in 1998/99 (23) and 1999/00 (21) and Bournemouth in 2022/23 (22) and 2023/24 (21).

Wolves have failed to win any of their opening 10 league games in both of their last two seasons (D2 L8 this season and D3 L7 in 2024/25), as many times as in their 125 previous campaigns in the top-four tiers (1926/27 and 1983/84).