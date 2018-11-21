Charlie Austin VAR rant 'priceless', says Nathan Redmond

0:47 Nathan Redmond says everyone is in agreement with Charlie Austin over his call for the introduction of VAR in the Premier League. Nathan Redmond says everyone is in agreement with Charlie Austin over his call for the introduction of VAR in the Premier League.

Nathan Redmond says Charlie Austin’s reaction to his disallowed goal against Watford was a “priceless moment” and has led everyone to being in agreement over the implementation of VAR in the Premier League.

Austin described the decision to rule out a potential match-winning goal for Southampton in his post-match interview on November 10 as a "joke" and claimed officials need help.

Since the incident, the Premier League has agreed in principle to introduce VAR, which is already in use in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, to the competition in the 2019/20 season.

I think it was a priceless moment in the season in the world of football. Nathan Redmond on Charlie Austin

"Every footballer has TVs in the training ground and you see Sky Sports, you see the highlights and you think that should not be a pen, VAR could probably step in, or that should not be a goal or is a goal," Redmond told Sky Sports.

"There are so many decisions and I just think probably it took a moment like Charlie's interview to get people to be like every single person agrees.

"I think it was a priceless moment in the season in the world of football. Again I can only reiterate it is just one of those things that's what it had to take. I don't think anybody knew that Charlie's interview was going to be what it was."

Southampton, who are without a league victory in their last eight matches, sit just outside of the relegation zone on goal difference and face bottom-of-the-table Fulham on Saturday.

Redmond believes poor "game management" has led to the Saints dropping points so far this season and insists this weekend's match, which will be Claudio Ranieri's first game in charge of Fulham, is vital to the club's fortunes.

Southampton are without a Premier League win since September 1

"With the sort of teams we have played this year in and around us we are kicking ourselves thinking we should have picked up more points than what we actually have on the board.

"In these bottom half, mid-table clashes these are the ones where you need to pick up points because points against the top six do come scare. These are the ones where you do go in thinking we need a win and it is about who wants it more on the day."

Redmond made his senior England debut against Germany last year and despite saying international football is not his immediate focus, believes Gareth Southgate's backing of youth provides a real incentive.

Nathan Redmond was given his senior international debut by Gareth Southgate

"Me and James Ward-Prowse got called up together so made our debuts. James Maddison has been called up. Ben Chilwell has been called up before me. They are performing really well for their club. Callum Wilson [too].

"He is just backing up his word that if you are performing well at your club you will get called up and I think it just gives every English player the sense if you are performing well that the chance may be there.

"It's not something I am thinking about in the forefront of my mind. The only thing that is there is to win games and pick up points for this football club."