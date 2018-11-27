Claude Puel says Leicester City have plan to best Manchester City in Carabao Cup quarter-finals

Claude Puel with match-winning goalkeeper Danny Ward after full-time

Claude Puel says he has got a plan to beat Manchester City in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup after seeing off Southampton.

Leicester triumphed on penalties after a 0-0 draw in 90 minutes at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday night to set up the quarter-final with the Citizens, live on Sky Sports Football on December 19.

After the opening 10 penalties were scored, Manolo Gabbiadini's spot-kick was saved by Danny Ward and Nampalys Mendy sealed victory for Leicester.

"We lost against Manchester City last season on penalties and it was very difficult for the team," Puel said.

"We hope it can be different this time but it will be a tough game against Manchester City. To get through is fantastic for the team and I hope we can continue.

2:13 WATCH: Leicester 0-0 Southampton (6-5 on pens) WATCH: Leicester 0-0 Southampton (6-5 on pens)

"The most important thing is to play the game with intensity and quality. It is a fantastic feeling for the squad to continue this journey in this competition.

"I am happy for all of my squad, all of the players because we can continue this journey.

"We can give game time for all of the players and for the feeling and mentality in the squad, it is very well."

Puel was a beaten finalist in 2017 when in charge of Southampton and he offered some kind words for his former club after victory in the shoot-out.

"At the end, it is a fantastic feeling for us, and a lot of emotion of course.

"But I am sorry for the opponent because it is always tough to go out of a competition on penalties and I know a lot of people still at Southampton."