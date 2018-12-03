Mark Hughes sacked as Southampton manager

Mark Hughes has been sacked as Southampton manager after 10 matches without a victory in the Premier League.

Assistant manager Mark Bowen and assistant coach Eddie Niedzwiecki have also left the club with immediate effect.

Hughes' final game in charge was Saturday's 2-2 draw against Manchester United at St. Mary's Stadium which left the club still without a home victory this season and languishing in the relegation zone on nine points.

A Southampton club statement read: "We would like to express our thanks to Mark and his staff for all of their efforts during their time at St Mary's.

"The search for a new manager to take the club forward is already under way."

Assistant coach Kelvin Davis will lead the team for Wednesday's Premier League game against Tottenham at Wembley and will hold a news conference on Monday at 2pm at the club's training ground.

Hughes was appointed as Southampton manager in March on an initial deal until the end of last season but after maintaining the club's Premier League status was rewarded with a three-year deal in May.

In his eight months in charge, the 55-year-old managed only five victories in 27 games and Southampton will now begin their search for a fourth manager in just over two years.

Hughes insisted after their draw against Manchester United he maintained his belief he could address the club's form amid pressure over his job but the Southampton hierarchy have decided to appoint somebody new at the helm.

After Wednesday's trip to face Tottenham they then face an important league fixture against Cardiff on Saturday.