Ralph Hasenhuttl says hard work starts now after Southampton's defeat to Cardiff

Ralph Hasenhuttl insists Southampton "start working hard now" after seeing his side slip to a narrow 1-0 defeat to Cardiff in his first game in charge.

Hasenhuttl endured a disappointing start to life in the Premier League after seeing his side concede to a Callum Paterson goal caused by a costly error from Southampton's £18m summer signing Jannik Vestergaard.

Southampton's worst run in 20 years continues as their winless run extends to 14 matches and Hasenhuttl says everyone at the club will pull together to get up the table.

"We start working hard now," he told Sky Sports.

"I've seen a few good things from my team but also in the last period we made too many horrible mistakes today against a team that is also near us [in the table] so it's a pity [we dropped points].

"Now we look forward to this next home game against Arsenal. We have a few sessions now. We know that it is hard and we have a long way to go in an intensive time for us.

"I saw the guys sitting in the dressing room with their heads down and I told them I understand they're frustrated, but it's all about work and staying together. Now we must make the next step in our development."

Hasenhuttl conceded that poor defensive errors cost his side, but did feel they deserved to leave the Cardiff City Stadium with a point.

He added: "It looked like a 0-0. It was a tough game for both teams and the periods in the second half we improved our performance and had a few chances.

"We had a lot of corners to score but in this best period of our game today we made an own goal. It was a horrible - two mistakes."