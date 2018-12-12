Southampton appoint Danny Rohl as Ralph Hasenhuttl's assistant

Danny Röhl has been appointed to Ralph Hasenhüttl’s (pictured) coaching staff at Southampton

Southampton have confirmed that Danny Rohl has been appointed to Ralph Hasenhuttl’s coaching staff, after an agreement was reached with RB Leipzig.

The 29-year-old joins the club as Hasenhuttl's No 2 after having held a similar role during the Austrian's spell at the Bundesliga club.

Leipzig finished second in the German top flight in the 2016/17 season under the pair's guidance and also reached the Europa League quarter-finals last season.

Hasenhuttl replaced Mark Hughes last week as manager but lost his opening game in charge away to Cardiff.

Rohl was on the bench for that defeat but can officially start work now the two clubs have reached an agreement.

Hasenhuttl's tough introduction to English football continues at home to in-form Arsenal next weekend, while fixtures against champions Manchester City and Chelsea are also on the horizon