Ralph Hasenhuttl apologises to Unai Emery for not shaking his hand at full-time

6:13 New Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl says it was an unbelievable moment to celebrate his side's 3-2 win New Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl says it was an unbelievable moment to celebrate his side's 3-2 win

Ralph Hasenhuttl issued an apology to Arsenal boss Unai Emery for not shaking his hand at full-time after Southampton's win.

Hasenhuttl had a dream home debut as he oversaw a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Gunners.

At full-time the new boss ran onto the pitch to celebrate with his players, who were registering their first home league win of the season.

During the celebrations, Hasenhuttl revealed he didn't see his opposition manager and therefore couldn't shake his hand.

"I apologised to Unai Emery for not shaking his hand," he told Sky Sports.

"I was looking for him and I didn't see him. I then ran to my players."

Ralph Hasenhuttl celebrates with his players

Charlie Austin struck with five minutes remaining for Southampton after they had been twice been pegged back when leading through two Danny Ings goals.

Hasenhuttl sent free beer vouchers to Saints' season ticket holders during the week in an attempt to have "everyone in our boat to row with us".

His gesture was well-received by the fans, who witnessed their team put on an energetic display that culminated with Austin's late winner.

3:33 Unai Emery says the important thing now is that Arsenal recover quickly from their 3-2 defeat to Southampton Unai Emery says the important thing now is that Arsenal recover quickly from their 3-2 defeat to Southampton

"The atmosphere after the game gave me goosebumps," Hasenhuttl admitted.

"It was an unbelievable moment to celebrate with the crowd and the team.

"They put everything on the pitch, we deserved it.

"Everyone saw today the ways we have to go. We have to stay committed and stay together. The way they worked together today was fantastic, without this we wouldn't have got the chances against Arsenal.

"I think when you invest a lot, you earn your rewards. We earnt more than the three points today - we got the respect of our crowd."