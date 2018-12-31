FA seeks observations from Charlie Austin over Man City gesture

Charlie Austin reacted after being substituted against Manchester City

The FA is seeking observations from Charlie Austin after he appeared to make a gesture towards Manchester City fans during Southampton's 3-1 defeat on Sunday.

Austin has been asked to explain the gesture he made as he was leaving the field of play after being substituted for Shane Long.

The 29-year-old was booked in the second half and then booed as he walked off the pitch ten minutes later, where there was some suggestion that he made an offensive sign to fans.

In 2013, Jack Wilshere - who played for Arsenal at the time - was banned for two games after he made an offensive gesture to Manchester City fans.

However, there's nothing to suggest that Austin will face a similar punishment, with the FA simply saying they're "seeking observations" at this stage.