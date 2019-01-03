Charlie Austin charged by FA for gesture during Southampton's game against Manchester City

Charlie Austin has been charged by the FA

Southampton striker Charlie Austin has been charged by the FA for a gesture made during the fixture against Manchester City.

The FA released a statement on Thursday, detailing the charge and the window in which Austin can respond.

The incident concerns the striker's conduct as he made way for Shane Long in the 68th minute of the 3-1 loss to City at St Mary's on Sunday.

"Southampton's Charlie Austin has been charged following the game against Manchester City on Sunday [30 December 2018]," read the FA's statement.

"It is alleged that Mr Austin's gesture in or around the 68th minute of the fixture was abusive and/or insulting. He has until 18:00 on 7 January 2019 to respond."

Austin was seen making a hand gesture to the City supporters when he left the pitch, to be replaced by Long.

The 29-year-old had been booked in the second half and was then booed as he walked off 10 minutes later.