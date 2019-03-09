James Ward-Prowse technique is gorgeous, says Ralph Hasenhuttl

5:13 Ralf Hasenhuttl described James Ward-Prowse's technique as 'gorgeous' after his winner against Spurs Ralf Hasenhuttl described James Ward-Prowse's technique as 'gorgeous' after his winner against Spurs

Ralph Hasenhuttl hailed James Ward-Prowse's "gorgeous" technique after his free-kick gave Southampton a vital 2-1 win over Tottenham.

Saints found themselves 1-0 down at half-time after Harry Kane's opener, but Yan Valery's equaliser and Ward-Prowse's superb late free-kick gave Hasenhuttl's side a fine victory.

Hasenhuttl said the free-kick was "unbelievable", and said the position was perhaps even more difficult than Ward-Prowse's similar free-kick against Manchester United last week.

He told Sky Sports: "The second goal was unbelievable. I think maybe closer than last week, maybe more difficult, but his technique is gorgeous.

"It's not so nice for the 'keeper to stand there while Prowsey steps up to take a free-kick, but he made a fantastic game, he was everywhere fighting for every ball. To decide this game is fantastic for him."

With Cardiff beating West Ham, Southampton looked to be heading into the relegation zone before the late comeback, and Hasenhuttl said his side was aiming for a point minimum from the game at St Mary's.

"We knew that we need to take a point minimum today, that we take three is amazing. If you see all the opponents at the bottom were winning their games.

"It's a tough race, and for us it's an important step. We have three weeks and no game, and we are above the line, and can work with a good game in our mind."

Hasenhuttl felt his players used the disappointment of last weekend's late 3-2 loss at Manchester United to secure a significant step towards safety.

Southampton players celebrate after Ward-Prowse gives them a 2-1 lead

"The good thing was we were only one goal down, that gave us the chance to change a few things and to force a little nervousness and put them out of their comfort zone because Tottenham were amazing [in the first half].

"We lost against Man United after a really sensational game we played there. And we only earned warm words and I said to them we want to earn more than only warm words, we want to earn points.

"That's what the crowd felt in the second half, that there's a team on the pitch fighting for every point and that was a moment to celebrate with them but also to tell them that it's only one step, a big one maybe.

"But, as you see with the other results, we have still wins to take and a long way to go."