Fan dances to Firestarter as Southampton pay tribute to Keith Flint

0:51 A Southampton dances to Firestarter before kick-off at St Mary's A Southampton dances to Firestarter before kick-off at St Mary's

One Southampton fan got fired up for the visit of Tottenham by dancing to The Prodigy's Firestarter before kick-off at St Mary's.

Tributes have been pouring in all week for the band's frontman Keith Flint after the 49-year-old was found dead at his home in Essex on Monday morning.

The enigmatic Flint had established himself as one of the most iconic music stars of his generation.

When the DJ at St Mary's put the band's instantly recognisable hit 'Firestarter' on the stadium loudspeaker one fan clearly enjoyed the tribute as his dance moves showed.

Watch the video above to see the Southampton fan's brilliant moves at St Mary's.