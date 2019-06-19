Southampton still in talks for Birmingham's Che Adams

Che Adams remains a target for Southampton

Southampton remain in talks with Birmingham over a deal for striker Che Adams despite seeing their latest bid rejected, Sky Sports News understands.

The Saints have made a number of offers for the 22-year-old stretching back to the January transfer window - all of which have been turned down.

The most recent of these was made approximately three weeks ago and was understood to be £10m potentially rising to £12m with performance-related add-ons.

Adams scored 22 goals for Birmingham last season

An additional sell-on clause may have made the offer worth a total of £14m, but it was turned down because Birmingham do not want to sell the forward.

Burnley have also shown an interest in signing Adams, who scored 22 goals and provided four assists in the Sky Bet Championship last term as Birmingham finished 17th.