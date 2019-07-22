Southampton's Jordy Clasie leaves St Mary's for AZ Alkmaar

Southampton’s Jordy Clasie has joined AZ Alkmaar on a permanent deal.

The clubs have agreed a nominal fee for the midfielder that includes bonuses based on performances and includes a sell-on clause.

Clasie initially made a strong impact on the south coast, impressing across 22 Premier League appearances under compatriot Ronald Koeman in his first season.

He also played 20 times for Claude Puel in all competitions the following year, but struggled to break into the first-team under Mauricio Pellegrino and his successor Mark Hughes, spending the past two seasons out on loan.

Clasie - a Netherlands international with 17 caps - spent the 2017-18 season at Club Brugge in Belgium and then last season with his former Dutch club Feyenoord.

Southampton said: "Everyone at Southampton would like to thank Jordy for his efforts, and we wish him well for the future."

Clasie had been among several players given permission to speak to other clubs by Saints this summer, along with Charlie Austin and Mario Lemina.

