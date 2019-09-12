Southampton summer signing Moussa Djenepo could make full debut against Sheffield United

Moussa Djenepo could get his first start

Moussa Djenepo is in contention to return from injury and make his full Premier League debut for Southampton against Sheffield United this weekend.

Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl hopes the £15m summer-signing from Standard Liege can make the impact they need to beat the newly-promoted Blades and continue their good form.

Djenepo scored off the bench in the win at Brighton but missed the draw with Manchester United after picking up a knock and the Saints boss says he is close to returning.

"That is what we expected when we signed him in the summer - that he can bring us something special," Hasenhuttl said.

"I think he has shown that in the few minutes he has played so far; that he can be a player that makes a difference. It was a pity he was injured against Manchester United. I'm sure he will help massively if he comes back this weekend.

"The chances are not that big but let's have a look. We don't have to decide now - there are still two days to go. It looks better. If it's enough for him to play at the weekend, we will have to look.

"I don't want to take too much risk because we have a busy September, and so we have to pay attention."

Ryan Bertrand is in contention to return for Southampton away at Sheffield United

Hasenhuttl has had a number of injury issues to contend with early in the season but also confirmed that Ryan Bertrand could return at left-back after missing both the Brighton and United games - but Nathan Redmond remains out.

"Michael [Obafemi] and Ryan [Bertrand] have been training with the team. They are both options and the rest are fit," the Austrian said.

"Because of the suspended players we really have to look for a new left-back and he can be one option for me, yes.

"Jake Vokins is also an option but Pierre Hojberg can also play there and Cedric too, with Yann Valery on the other side. I have very flexible players and a good player can play every position."

"Everyone came back from the international break without any injuries, so that is good news. The bad news is that Nathan [Redmond] is still not available for us."