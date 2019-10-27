Southampton squad donate wages to charity after Leicester thrashing

Southampton have donated their wages from last Friday's historic 0-9 thrashing at the hands of Leicester to charity.

The club have revealed the players have been working at the Staplewood training centre throughout the weekend as they look to put right the devastation at St Mary's - the Premier League's biggest-ever away win.

"As the first step towards that, the group has decided that they wish to donate their wages from the day of the Leicester game to Saints Foundation, in order to help the vital work that is conducted by the charity," the club said.

Ryan Bertrand was sent off in the first half for Southampton after a VAR review

"The players and staff are now directing all their energy and focus towards the two games in Manchester this week."

Southampton face back-to-back visits to Manchester City this week, first in the Carabao Cup last-16 on Tuesday, and then in the Premier League on Saturday.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl apologised to the fans after Friday night's devastation on the south coast, and captain Nathan Redmond admitted it was "the stuff of nightmares".

The winger told Sky Sports: "It was an embarrassing performance. It just wasn't good enough and one of the poorest performances since I've been at the club.

"We'll have to debrief that whole game from start to finish tomorrow. There were a host of things that went wrong - the red card decision and then the quick goal at the same time. We need to do much, much better."

Saints Foundation works with 12,000 young people and adults of all ages every year, using the power and passion of sport to transform lives.