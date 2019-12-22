Ralph Hasenhuttl: Danny Ings can force his way into England Euro 2020 contention

Danny Ings has scored scored 12 goals in his last 13 games for Southampton

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl believes Danny Ings can give England boss Gareth Southgate a Euro 2020 selection headache.

The striker has scored 12 goals in his last 13 games after his double in Saints' 3-1 win at Aston Villa on Saturday.

He has 13 goals for the season in all competitions - 11 in the Premier League to pull level with Tammy Abraham and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - and only Jamie Vardy has more in the top flight.

Ings has one cap for England, against Lithuania in 2015, but Hasenhuttl feels he could give Southgate a selection poser.

He said: "It's good to have more English strikers who can score, he's a typical No 9 in the box. With his technique there are not many strikers who are better than him.

"The good thing is, it's not my job to decide this (if Ings makes the England squad), I have to make so many decisions every day but this one I don't have to do and it's good.

"It's nice for England that they have a lot of very good strikers and Ings is one of them.

"At the moment he is fit, he can score, and we're all happy about that because last season he had big problems with his injuries and was a long time out."

