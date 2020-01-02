Mohammed Salisu: Southampton keen on Real Valladolid defender

Real Valladolid defender Mohammed Salisu has a £10.2m buyout clause

Southampton are interested in signing the Real Valladolid centre-back Mohammed Salisu.

The Saints are among a number of clubs to have scouted the 20-year-old Ghanaian this season, and his £10.2m (€12m) buyout clause makes him an attractive prospect.

However, Southampton are prioritising new signings at both full-back positions in January, with plenty of options in the middle and a resurgence in form.

Sky Sports News has already reported that Genk's Joakim Maehle is one name on their right-back list, but a loan move for Tottenham's Kyle Walker-Peters to St Mary's has been described as "unlikely".

At centre-back, Southampton also have an interest in Red Bull Salzburg defender Marin Pongracic.

Other clubs in Germany, Italy and Spain are also keen on Salisu, who has two-and-a-half years left to run on his contract and has impressed across 18 appearances this season.

