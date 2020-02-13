Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl enjoying more responsibility in Premier League

Ralph Hasenhuttl has compared the Premier League and the Bundesliga

Ralph Hasenhuttl believes there is more responsibility managing a team in the Premier League than in Germany.

His comments came after Hertha Berlin interim boss Jurgen Klinsmann stepped down from his role after just 76 days, hinting at a lack of support.

Southampton manager Hasenhuttl, who previously managed four clubs in Germany including RB Leipzig, expressed surprise that Klinsmann would step down so early from his role, but the Saints boss acknowledged the differences between managing in the two countries.

"I cannot say you have less things to decide here. The opposite is happening because you have more responsibility for more things. That's the reason why I wanted to come here.

"It's surprising that someone decides to be a manager in Germany and then is surprised about the traditions they have there. It is normal that you have a sports director who sits on the bench.

"I don't know exactly what happened in Berlin. In general when I go to a club in Germany, I have to know the traditions are there.

"It is different to England - you have a different job there to do and if you go there you have to know this.

"In general the first thing as a manager is to bring everybody together in the club to be together successful."

Hasenhuttl was appointed at Southampton in December 2018 when they were in the relegation zone, one point from safety, and they finished the season in 16th place.

They are 13th in the current Premier League table with 31 points.

The Austrian went on to describe the methods of management in the two countries as different challenges.

He explained: "I enjoyed working in Germany, I knew what I have to do there. After being successful there for three years I tried to take another challenge and here it's a completely different challenge as a manager working.

"There are positives and negatives in every job - you have to handle this and it's surprising if you don't know this from the beginning. Otherwise you don't have to go there."