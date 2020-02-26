Kyle Walker-Peters hoping Southampton loan move will boost England chances

0:50 Kyle Walker-Peters hopes his loan move to Southampton will help his England chances Kyle Walker-Peters hopes his loan move to Southampton will help his England chances

Kyle Walker-Peters believes his loan move to Southampton from Tottenham could boost his chances of breaking into the England team.

The 22-year-old defender moved to St Mary's in the January transfer window until the end of the season.

He made just five appearances for Spurs this campaign, and only once under Jose Mourinho, during Spurs' 3-1 defeat away at Bayern Munich on December 11 last year.

Walker-Peters made his debut for Southampton in the 2-1 defeat to Burnley on February 15 and he believes more game time on the south coast can only benefit his senior international aspirations.

"Definitely, because I think the main thing for a player my age is just playing," Walker-Peters told Sky Sports News.

2:57 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Southampton's win against Aston Villa in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Southampton's win against Aston Villa in the Premier League

"At Tottenham I had opportunities but I never really got a run and I think to establish yourself, to be considered for England, you need a run of games.

"Of course you need to play well, but once you are playing you are looked at a bit more.

"But yes competition for right-back is unbelievable. You've got Kieran Trippier, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kyle Walker. Reece James is playing well at Chelsea.

"I'm always trying to compare myself to those players because if I want to play I need to be just as good or better than them.

"It won't be easy but it's something I've definitely got my eye on."

Danny Ings celebrates scoring against Burnley for Southampton

Walker-Peters has now had the opportunity to compare Danny Ings at first hand with Harry Kane and he believes Ings would make an ideal replacement for Kane if the Tottenham striker fails to regain his fitness for the European Championships.

"I don't see why not," he added. "He's in form and he's playing well, he's one of the top goal scorers in the league.

"I'm sure Gareth Southgate is looking at him as an option but again there are other options in the league as well.

"I'm sure of lot of strikers are thinking about that right now, can they nick a spot on the plane to the Euros?

"Ings-ie is a big, big player and I think he could definitely cope."