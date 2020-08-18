Weston McKennie: Southampton in talks with Schalke over £20m deal

Weston McKennie has 19 caps for the USA

Southampton are in talks with Schalke over a £20m deal for midfielder Weston McKennie.

Saints are keen to bolster their midfield options, particularly since the departure of former captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who has joined Tottenham.

Sky in Germany are reporting that McKennie wants to move to the Premier League and is keen on joining Southampton.

Although personal terms over a move to Saints have not yet been agreed, the USA international turned down a move to Hertha Berlin in order to fulfil his ambition of playing in England.

Southampton may have to sell players in order to raise funds before proceeding with a deal for McKennie, though, having already signed defenders Mohammed Salisu and Kyle Walker-Peters from Real Valladolid and Spurs respectively this summer.

Southampton signed Kyle Walker-Peters this summer after he spent the second half of last season on loan at St Mary's

Guido Carrillo, Wesley Hoedt and Mario Lemina - who all spent the 2019/20 season out on loan - are likely to leave St Mary's this summer. Their potential sales could contribute to McKennie's possible arrival.

The 21-year-old central midfielder joined Schalke from Dallas in 2016 and has gone on to make 91 appearances for the Bundesliga club.

He was a regular for Schalke in David Wagner's first campaign in charge but could not stop them from enduring a disappointing season, culminating in a 12th-placed league finish. Schalke are also currently on a 16-game winless run in the Bundesliga, stretching back to January.

1:32 Ralph Hasenhuttl says signing a new four-year contract at Saints was 'the easiest decision' of his managerial career Ralph Hasenhuttl says signing a new four-year contract at Saints was 'the easiest decision' of his managerial career

All the latest news, analysis and rumours from the window in one place.

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday, October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.