Premier League betting: Back Jadon Sancho and Kyle Walker-Peters in 18/1 shots double

Our tipster Jones Knows, who is 71.5 points in profit for the season, has his two best bets to attack this weekend across an exciting batch of Premier League fixtures.

How did our bets do last time?

It was a weekend to forget with two losing bets and not even a sprinkle of excitement or hope of them landing.

Brighton with a +2 handicap, to have three or more offsides and 11 or more shots had the feeling of a losing bet from the moment Leandro Trossard was flagged offside but Mike Dean waved on advantage in the opening moments. We'll miss you, Mike.

In the end all three aspects of that angle lost which is a pretty shoddy effort.

Talking of shoddy efforts, the 6/1 treble of 20 or more Brentford booking points vs Burnley, an Aston Villa double chance vs West Ham and under 2.5 goals in Leeds vs Norwich also lost on every leg.

I gather those that claim to back against everything I tip up will have enjoyed their trip to the Bahamas.

P+L = +71.5

I do love a player shots angle and these two look overpriced this weekend.

Kyle Walker-Peters is given a huge amount of license to get forward in Ralph Hasenhuttl's system and will be feeling good about himself having made his England debut at Wembley last weekend.

He has managed a shot in six of his last nine starts, including firing three against Manchester City in the FA Cup, three against Everton and four at home to Norwich.

Against Leeds - a team that have shipped the second-most shots on goal this season (458) - I will be very surprised if he doesn't manage at least one shot at a very generous 4/5 with Sky Bet, especially if he plays down the left where he can cut in on his right foot.

Hopefully, he'll land the first part of the double and Jadon Sancho will bring home the money in the 5.30pm game on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

The United winger looks in fine fettle playing off the left, scoring twice in his last five starts and seems very confident in his role under Ralf Rangnick.

Manchester United

Leicester City Saturday 2nd April 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

In those five starts he has managed six shots on target, registering at least one in every game. As mentioned, Leicester are an easy team to open up and in matches against the traditional 'big six' this season, they have faced an average of 7.5 shots on target per 90 minutes. I'd be quite confident that Sancho can be responsible for at least one of those which means he is also overpriced for two shots on target as we chase the jackpot return.

Regular readers will know I've been keen to take West Ham on in recent weeks due to their lack of strength in depth, over reliance on Michail Antonio and busy Europa League schedule.

Not this weekend though. West Ham look a huge price to me at 3/4 with Sky Bet - as does Antonio to score.

Antonio has had a full week to refresh ahead of a big week for the Hammers that sees them play Lyon at the London Stadium on Thursday. He should be at full throttle here having been left out of Jamaica's squad over the international break.

Antonio's impact when well rested for West Ham is gigantic.

On the last 22 occasions where Antonio has had a rest period of seven days or more between games, West Ham have won 17 games, losing just two of those. Those defeats were a totally understandable defeat away at Manchester City and a 3-2 home defeat to Southampton on Boxing Day where Antonio scored and the Hammers won the expected goals battle in a positive performance.

The last time Antonio was afforded some time off and missed meeting up with Jamacia was in September which subsequently coincided with a four-game winning run for West Ham, that included victories over Tottenham and Liverpool.

Furthermore, Antonio's personal record after a break seems to spike. In those aforementioned 22 matches, the striker has racked up 18 goal involvements (10 goals, eight assists) suggesting that his performance level increases after being able to rest his overworked limbs.

Back him to score in a West Ham win at an industry best price with Sky Bet.