Russell Martin: Southampton boss retains backing from club hierarchy despite winless Premier League start

Southampton have no immediate plans to sack Russell Martin, Sky Sports News understands.

The Saints head coach retains the backing of the club's board despite Saturday's home defeat to Leicester leaving them winless from eight Premier League games.

However, the Southampton hierarchy are understood to be under no illusions about the team's poor start and results must improve as soon as possible in order to avoid further pressure mounting on Martin's position.

The 38-year-old cut an "angry" and dejected figure after watching his 10-player team give away a two-goal lead at St Mary's and lose 3-2 to the Foxes, a relegation rival, leaving them second-bottom of the table with just a point after eight matches.

Speculation followed that Martin could be on the brink - but Southampton are not yet prepared to give up on the man who won them promotion just nine competitive league games ago.

The club are understood to be keen to avoid hasty decision-making based on emotion, instead retaining emphasis on the club's long-term strategy and how Martin fits into that plan.

Southampton changed manager twice during the 2022-23 campaign, first with Nathan Jones replacing Ralph Hasenhuttl and then Ruben Selles taking caretaker charge when Jones was sacked after 14 games, but the season still ended in relegation.

Martin is not expected to pull off a shock victory at Manchester City next time out but the following Premier League games at home to Everton and away to Wolves are seen as crucial opportunities to put their first win on the board, before they host Liverpool after the November international break.

Martin not fearing sack despite Leicester defeat

Martin was asked if he feared for his job after the defeat to Leicester, and replied: "No. I had a brilliant chat with Dragan [Solak, Saints owner] and the guys yesterday. We had a board meeting.

"It was planned, so you can relax. I wouldn't give you any details if we were sitting top of the Premier League."

October 26 - Manchester City (a)

October 29 - Stoke City (h) Carabao Cup, Live on Sky Sports+

November 2 - Everton (h)

November 9 - Wolves (a)

November 29 - Liverpool (h) Live on Sky Sports