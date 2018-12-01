WATCH: Tom Ince's stunning volley in Stoke's draw at Reading

0:32 Tom Ince scored a superb volley to put Stoke 2-1 ahead at Reading, but it did not turn out to be the match-winner as the Royals scored an injury-time equaliser. Tom Ince scored a superb volley to put Stoke 2-1 ahead at Reading, but it did not turn out to be the match-winner as the Royals scored an injury-time equaliser.

Tom Ince followed up his winning strike in Stoke's midweek victory over Derby with an even better goal in his side's 2-2 draw with Reading.

The former Huddersfield winger looked to have again earned all three points for Gary Rowett's side with a goal worthy of winning any football match, as he crashed in a left-footed volley from around 14 yards out.

Reading led at half-time at the Madejski Stadium through Marc McNulty but, after Benik Afobe had equalised, Ince met James McClean's cross to produce a sensational strike that flashed past Anssi Jaakkola after 69 minutes.

Despite Modou Barrow's late equaliser for Reading, it will be Ince's stunning effort for which the game will be remembered.

Hit play on the video link above to see how Ince continued his hot streak.....