Gary Rowett hits out at disgruntled Stoke fans after Bolton stalemate

Stoke boss Gary Rowett

Gary Rowett has called on Stoke fans to redirect their frustrations after his side were booed after a goalless draw with Bolton on Saturday afternoon.

Jack Butland was the saviour for Rowett's side at the University of Bolton Stadium, with the England goalkeeper making two match-defining saves from Christian Doidge and Mark Beevers.

But at the other end of the pitch, Ben Alnwick was rarely tested, and for all of Stoke's possession, they mustered just three shots on target, leaving them without a goal in their last two fixtures.

The Potters' 11th draw of the season means they enter 2019 just seven points outside the play-offs, but as the full-time whistle sounded, boos emanated from the away enclosure.

And, in the wake of full-time, Rowett admitted that he sympathised with fans' frustrations, but called on them to redirect those frustrations to an alternative target.

1:42 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Bolton and Stoke Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Bolton and Stoke

He said: "They can chant what they want at me, that's fair enough. I wouldn't criticise them for giving me some stick either about the football or the amount of wins we have got.

"But to boo your own team after 20 minutes is not helpful. If I say it and I get criticism, I am not really bothered.

"We had control of the game for the first 20 minutes and passed the ball well. Our first backward pass and they boo.

"That's not helping their own team and the one they support. I understand the frustration and I would rather aim their frustration at me.

"If we don't win enough games we all know what the reality will be. The only way to help your own team on the pitch is to get behind them."

He added: " We weren't good enough in the final third. That's been our issue. It's another game we had reasonable amount of control of but it's no good if you don't turn it into chances.

"Until we score more goals and until we create more opportunities we are not going to win enough games."

Among the boos, fans also repeatedly chanted the name of popular playmaker Bojan Krkic's who last played for the club on 24 November and Rowett addressed the ongoing support for the Spaniard.

"He has been a fantastic player for the club, but that was two or three years ago and we have got to move forward.

"I am surprised they didn't chant Rory's (Delap) name because he was a fantastic player for the club as well."