Stoke sign Benik Afobe and Ryan Woods permanently for £19m

Stoke have made permanent the loan deals of Benik Afobe and Ryan Woods.

Both players initially joined on loan in the summer but Stoke have confirmed the deals have been made permanent.

It is understood that Brentford will get £7m for Woods and Stoke will pay Wolves £12m for Afobe, who has scored seven times this season.

Woods has been a regular part of Stoke's midfield, and has made 21 Sky Bet Championship appearances for this season.

Arsenal academy product Afobe joined Stoke from Wolves last June on an initial six-month loan deal with the Potters obliged to buy the player in January.

The news that both Woods and Afobe have now joined permanently will be a boost for Stoke boss Gary Rowett, who has come under increased pressure from fans after just one win in five during the festive period.