Saido Berahino pleads not guilty to charge of driving under the influence of alcohol

Saido Berahino arrives at court in London

Saido Berahino has pleaded not guilty to a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Berahino has been bailed until 9.30am on May 15 with no formal conditions, only that he should turn up on time to his trial.

The trial will take place at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court.

Berahino, who swore at reporters as he arrived at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, is accused of driving his Range Rover on February 18 under the influence of alcohol on Bedford Square in London.

0:34 Saido Berahino swears at reporters on his arrival to court in London Saido Berahino swears at reporters on his arrival to court in London

His defence council Jake Taylor told the court that his client was pleading not guilty because of a duress of circumstances.

He said: "The defendant shortly before was the victim of a robbery which is subject to a police complaint. During the course of the robbery items were taken and weapons were produced.

"The defendant got into the vehicle and drove for a very short distance."