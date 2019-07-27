Ryan Shawcross suffers horror ankle injury in Stoke friendly

Ryan Shawcross appears in pain as he is taken off on a stretcher during Stoke's pre-season friendly against Leicester

Ryan Shawcross was taken off on a stretcher after suffering a serious injury during Stoke's pre-season friendly against Leicester.

Moments before half-time, the central defender's left ankle appeared to get caught in the turf and bend backwards as he reached to clear the ball ahead of Leicester midfielder Marc Albrighton.

The game was immediately stopped as the 31-year-old laid on the turf in severe pain with players from both sides rushing to his aid.

1:18 Stoke defender Ryan Shawcross suffers a horror injury in their 2-1 defeat to Leicester in pre-season Stoke defender Ryan Shawcross suffers a horror injury in their 2-1 defeat to Leicester in pre-season

The Stoke captain's leg was then heavily strapped as he was taken off on a stretcher down the tunnel with both sets of fans applauding him as he left the field.

Shawcross, who made one appearance for England back in 2012, will now receive further tests and assessment on the extent of the injury.

The game ended 2-1 to Leicester, Albrighton and Youri Tielemans on the scoresheet for the Foxes with Nick Powell claiming Stoke's consolation.

After the game, Stoke boss Nathan Jones said: "No injury is good but this one is definitely not good.

"I don't want to speculate but we'll have to wait and see but it looks a blow."

