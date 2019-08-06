Bojan and Stoke agree to early termination of forward's contract

Bojan is leaving Stoke

Bojan has reached an agreement with Stoke to terminate his contract one year earlier than planned, bringing an end to his five-year spell at the bet365 Stadium.

The Spaniard's deal was due to expire in the summer of 2020, but he leaves the Potters with immediate effect having made 85 appearances for the club.

Bojan arrived at Stoke from boyhood club Barcelona in the summer of 2014, but inconsistent form and several injuries limited him to just 16 goals for the side.

The 28-year-old spent time on loan with Mainz and Alaves in recent years, although he spent the entire 2018/19 campaign with Stoke, playing 23 times.

Bojan becomes the sixth player to leave Stoke on a permanent basis this summer, following the exits of Erik Pieters, Darren Fletcher, Charlie Adam, Geoff Cameron and Jakob Haugaard.

Follow Deadline Day on Sky Sports

It's Transfer Deadline Day for the Premier League and Championship on Thursday August 8 and Sky Sports will be bringing you all the latest news on who your club is signing.

Start your day with Deadline Day Breakfast (6am) ahead of a special Good Morning Transfers show (9am), with Deadline Day - The Countdown (4pm) taking you to the 5pm deadline. The Transfer Show - Deadline Day at 6pm will analyse the big moves before Deadline Day at Ten rounds up all the transfer headlines.

As well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

Watch more games this season for less with our Total Football Offer: Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League channels for just £18 extra a month!