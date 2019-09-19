Phil Chapple joins Stoke as head of first-team recruitment

Phil Chapple is Stoke's new head of first-team recruitment

Brighton's European scout, Phil Chapple, has joined Stoke City as head of first-team recruitment.

Chapple will oversee the club's scouting system and work closely with the board of directors and manager Nathan Jones and his coaching staff to identify players for the Potters' first-team.

The 52-year-old brings vast experience to his new role having worked as chief scout at Charlton for more than eight years before moving on to operate as Fulham's senior scout.

Chief executive Tony Scholes said: "We are delighted to have recruited Phil to the role of head of first-team recruitment. He has an outstanding reputation in the game and we are looking forward to working closely with him to develop our scouting function."

Chapple added: "I'm really excited about joining Stoke City and looking forward to the challenge of helping to develop and enhance the first-team squad."

Jones said: "I've known Phil a long time having worked with him at Charlton. He has a fantastic record in terms of talent identification and he's someone whose judgement I trust implicitly."

As a player Chapple, a central defender, made more than 340 league appearances for Cambridge, Charlton and Peterborough.