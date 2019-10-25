Tom Edwards signs new Stoke City contract

Tom Edwards has signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract at Stoke.

The 20-year-old full-back will be under contract with the Potters until the summer of 2024, having had around 18 months left on his previous deal.

The Stoke academy graduate has made nine appearances for Nathan Jones' side this season and more than 40 in all competitions since his 2017 debut.

Nathan Jones secured a vital victory for Stoke last weekend as he battles to stay in charge of the Potters

Edwards said: "Obviously I'm delighted. I had time left on my current contract but it's nice to know that the club wanted me to sign the new one to keep me here for longer."

Stoke chief executive Tony Scholes said: "Tom has been with us since he was nine and it has given everyone connected with the club great satisfaction to see a locally-born player rise up through the ranks."

Stoke, who have struggled this season under boss Nathan Jones, see four players' contracts expire at the end of this season, including Mame Biram Diouf, Stephen Ward, Tyrese Campbell and Adam Federici.

Three others will also return to their parent clubs next summer after a season-long loan, including Tottenham's Cameron Carter-Vickers, Sheffield United's Mark Duffy and Aston Villa striker Scott Hogan.