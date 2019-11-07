Michael O'Neill: Stoke City approach IFA for Northern Ireland boss

Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill is wanted by Stoke

Stoke have made an official approach to the Irish Football Association for Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill.

However, the managerless Championship side are yet to meet the required compensation clause to release the 50-year-old, Sky Sports News understands.

O'Neill told Sky Sports News on Wednesday that "good ownership and good people" would be key factors for him when the time comes to leave international management for a club job.

O'Neill was previously given permission to speak to Scotland but declined the job, while he has also attracted interest from West Brom and Sunderland in the past, after raising Northern Ireland from 129th in the world to 20th in 2017.

He guided them to their first European Championships in 2016, where they reached the last 16, before narrowly missing out on a first World Cup place since 1986 when Switzerland narrowly beat them in the play-offs.

O'Neill is currently preparing his side to face Netherlands and Germany next week in the European Qualifiers and, although they can still qualify through Group C, a play-off in March is more likely.

O'Neill has only managed club teams in Scotland with Brechin City and Ireland with Shamrock Rovers, where he won two League of Ireland championships.