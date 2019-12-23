Stoke's team of the decade

Bojan and Marko Arnautovic both feature in the Stoke team of the decade

We asked fans from all 24 Sky Bet Championship clubs to pick their teams of the decade.

Here, Stoke fan David Cowlishaw from the Wizards of Drivel Podcast gives us his selection.

Goalkeeper: Asmir Begovic

Bego was a reliable and impressive presence between the sticks for the first half of the decade.

Right-back: Andy Wilkinson

A local lad done good, Wilko was a fearless character and universally popular with Stokies.

Centre-back: Ryan Shawcross

Shawcross is a Stoke City legend and has been our captain for the whole 10 years.

Centre-back: Robert Huth

Huth was a colossal presence at the back for Tony Pulis' Stoke side. Instrumental in establishing us in the top flight.

Left-back: Erik Pieters

Pieters was another player who always gave 100 per cent. He had his detractors but 190 appearances tells its own story.

Right-midfield: Marko Arnautovic

One of the most talented players we'll ever see at Stoke. Twinkle-toed but with the strength of a bison.

Central midfield: Steven N'Zonzi

N'Zonzi was a classy midfield operator and a Rolls Royce on his day.

Central midfield: Glenn Whelan

You need some graft in the middle of the park and Whelan was exactly that for so many years.

Left-midfield: Xherdan Shaqiri

Shaqiri was an unbelievable talent and scorer of some of the best goals we've seen.

Striker: Jonathan Walters

Impossible not to love. Goals, guile, graft and an all-round great bloke.

Striker: Bojan

Bojan was a fans' favourite and a delight to watch in our Premier League heyday. Treated poorly by recent managers.