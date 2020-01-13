James McClean sectarian abuse: Kick It Out calls for investigation

James McClean was allegedly subjected to sectarian abuse during Stoke's home game against Millwall on Saturday

The continued sectarian abuse of Stoke winger James McClean shames football, according to anti-discrimination body Kick It Out.

McClean was allegedly the target of abuse during Stoke's home match with Millwall on Saturday, following similar incidents reported at Huddersfield and Barnsley.

Earlier this month, Barnsley were charged by the FA following an investigation into allegations of sectarian abuse aimed at McClean, while Huddersfield are investigating discriminatory sectarian chants aimed at the 30-year-old.

Our statement following more disgraceful anti-Irish and sectarian abuse directed at the @stokecity winger this weekend. #KickItOut pic.twitter.com/3WO3bUywst — Kick It Out (@kickitout) January 13, 2020

Stoke released a statement on Friday, a day before their game with Millwall, condemning the use of "discriminatory" chants and said all "perpetrators should be held accountable".

In its statement on Monday, Kick It Out said: "James McClean was once again subjected to disgraceful anti-Irish and sectarian abuse this weekend.

"We have informed The FA so they can investigate but we reiterate - the abuse he continues to receive is absolutely unacceptable and shames our game.

"We have been in constant contact with Stoke City and James, as we continue to offer our full support.

"Greater action must be taken by the authorities to safeguard his and his family's wellbeing, because the current situation cannot continue."