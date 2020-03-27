James McClean: Stoke City punish midfielder over social media post

James McClean has been fined two weeks' wages by Stoke

Stoke have fined James McClean two weeks' wages over what the club has described as 'an inappropriate social media post'.

The midfielder has also agreed to delete his Instagram account following the post, which provoked online criticism.

The 30-year-old Republic of Ireland international was pictured sitting above his two kids as they look up at him, his face covered by a balaclava, with the caption: "Today's School lesson - History."

McClean has apologised for the post and says he did not intend to cause offence

McClean used an emoji to underline the message was meant to be a joke but Stoke have taken a dim view.

A club statement read: "Stoke City can confirm that, following an internal disciplinary review, disciplinary action has been taken against James McClean for an inappropriate social media post.

"McClean has been fined two weeks' wages by the club and has also agreed to delete his Instagram account.

"The player has expressed contrition and recognises that the post was ill-advised and offensive."

McClean said: "I never wanted to cause any offence but I now realise that I did so and for that I apologise unreservedly.

"I have spoken to the club and will be deleting my Instagram account."