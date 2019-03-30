WATCH: Kane Vincent-Young scores last-minute stunner for Colchester

0:31 Kane Vincent-Young scores last-minute stunner for Colchester Kane Vincent-Young scores last-minute stunner for Colchester

A fabulous strike in the last minute of stoppage time from Kane Vincent-Young secured a precious 1-0 win for play-off chasing Colchester at Cambridge.

Having already missed a first-half chance to break the deadlock, when Luke Norris fired over the bar with the goal gaping, it looked like the Essex outfit were set to slip further from the League Two play-off picture.

But, in the sixth minute of time added on, left-back Vincent-Young collected a lay-back and found the back of the net with a curling effort from 20 yards, which sparked wild celebrations from the travelling crowd.

With just six games remaining, John McGreal's side sit eighth on 60 points, just one point behind sixth-placed Forest Green Rovers.