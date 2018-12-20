Sheffield Wednesday put up for sale by owner Dejphon Chansiri

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has announced he is putting the club up for sale.

Speaking to fans at a Hillsborough forum on Wednesday night, Chansiri listed the off-field problems the club was facing before stating his confidence in potential suitors.

"I will put this club on the market and I believe many people will want to buy," Chansiri said.

DC: Thank you for everyone who came tonight and letting me be part of the swfc family. One day you will have a new owner but while I am your chairman I will do my very best and never do anything to damage this wonderful club #swfc — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) December 19, 2018

Wednesday received a transfer ban in the summer for breaking Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, which do not allow clubs to post losses of more than £39m over three years.

Sky Sports News understands Chansiri has invested close to £70m in the club since taking over in 2015, and latest figures show the club lost over £20m in 2016/17.

The Thai businessman saw early success since buying the club from Milan Mandaric in 2015 as Wednesday finished in the play-off places in his first two seasons.

After failing to gain promotion to the Premier League they then finished 15th last year.

2:59 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham.

They currently sit 18th with 24 points from 22 games, and some supporters have voiced their concerns about manager Jos Luhukay, who Chansiri backed in the four-hour forum.

The owner refused to make any commitments ahead of the January transfer window, but said he aims to "solve" the FFP situation.

"We have problems with FFP, so it is hard but we will try our best," he said.

"With January in mind, I cannot answer what we can do right now. The important thing for me is to solve FFP...

"One day you will have a new owner but while I am your chairman I will do my very best and never do anything to damage this wonderful club."