Fernando Forestieri arrest warrant withdrawn

An arrest warrant for Sheffield Wednesday forward Fernando Forestieri has been withdrawn.

Both Forestieri and Sheffield Wednesday were unaware of the Mansfield Magistrates Court date the striker failed to appear at on Friday, the club said, and therefore a subsequent arrest warrant will now not be pursued.

The 28-year-old has been charged with using threatening words and behaviour, and racially aggravated harassment on July 24, 2018.

The alleged offences are understood to have occurred during a post-match brawl which took place at the end of a pre-season friendly between Wednesday and Mansfield at the One Call Stadium.

Forestieri was banned by the Football Association in September for three matches and fined £25,000 after admitting to a misconduct charge for his part in the brawl.

Mansfield's Jacob Mellis also admitted to an FA misconduct charge and was banned for three games and fined £1,500.

Wednesday and Mansfield were fined £20,000 and £3,000 respectively after both clubs admitted an FA misconduct charge of failing to control their players.

The Wednesday striker was born in Argentina to Italian parents and has played for Italy from U17 level to the U21s.

Forestieri joined Wednesday from Watford in August 2015 on a four-year deal and scored 15 goals in his first season as the club reached the Championship play-off final.

He has made 13 appearances this season, scoring three goals, and has scored 35 times in 98 games in total for the Owls.